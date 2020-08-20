U.S. International Trade Commission Investigating Whether Apple Infringed on Maxell Patents

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today announced that it is launching an investigation to determine whether Apple’s mobile devices and Macs violate patents owned by Japanese consumer electronics company Maxell. [PDF]



Maxell filed a complaint with the USITC on July 17, alleging that Apple’s mobile devices, tablets, smartwatches, and laptop computers violate patents related to passcode unlocking, WiFi assist, mobile communications, facial recognition in the Photos app, and more.

Notice is hereby given that a complaint was filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission on July 17, 2020, under section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended, on behalf of Maxell, Ltd. of Japan. The complaint alleges violations of section 337 based upon the importation into the United States, the sale for importation, and the sale within the United States after importation of certain mobile electronic devices and laptop computers by reason of infringement of certain claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,203,517 (“the ‘517 patent”); U.S. Patent No. 8,982,086 (“the ‘086 patent”); U.S. Patent No. 7,199,821 (“the ‘821 patent”); U.S. Patent No. 10,129,590 (“the ‘590 patent”); and U.S. Patent No. 10,176,848 (“the ‘848 patent”). The complaint further alleges that an industry in the United States exists as required by the applicable Federal Statute.

Maxell is asking that the USITC issue a limited exclusion order and a cease and desist order to prevent Apple from importing infringing devices into the U.S.

The USITC plans to make a final determination in the investigation as quickly as possible. Within 45 days after investigation begins, the USITC will set a target date for completion.