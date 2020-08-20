U.S. Heads to United Nations to Demand ‘Snapback’ of Sanctions Against Iran

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will formally demand on Thursday that the United Nations punish Iran with bruising sanctions for violating an agreement to limit its nuclear program — a deal from which the United States withdrew two years ago.

The push sets up a new confrontation at the Security Council, where European allies are resisting the so-called snapback sanctions in a last-ditch attempt to hold together the fraying 2015 accord.

“It’s a snap back. Not uncommon,” President Trump told reporters on Wednesday evening in Washington. He said he had directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to inform the Security Council that nearly all of the United Nations sanctions against Iran that were lifted as part of the nuclear deal would be restored.

But diplomats in Europe, China and Russia — the other powers that brokered the deal during the Obama administration — have questioned the legality of the demand because the United States is no longer part of the nuclear agreement.