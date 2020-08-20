‘Tosh.0’ Cancelled at Comedy Central, Ending With Season 12

Another Comedy Central staple is saying goodbye a little sooner than expected: The pop culture clip show Tosh.0 will end with Season 12, reversing the network’s previous decision to renew the show.

Back in January, Comedy Central picked up Tosh.0 for four more seasons, ensuring it would stay on the air through at least Season 16. But this new development will bring the show to an end this fall, though ViacomCBS reportedly plans to shop Tosh.0 to other outlets.

“I look forward to doing an animated reboot of my show on MTV in 25 years,” host Daniel Tosh said in a statement.

Tosh.0, which premiered on Comedy Central in June 2009, features Tosh offering commentary on viral video clips and pop culture trends. In addition to segments like “Web Redemption” and “CeWEBrity Profile,” the show often includes original comedy sketches and parodies. Season 12, which will run for 10 episodes, premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10/9c.

The news of Tosh.0‘s surprise cancellation comes one day after Comedy Central axed Drunk History, despite a previous Season 7 renewal for the show. Earlier this month, it was announced that The Other Two and South Side would move from Comedy Central to HBO Max for their new seasons, leaving Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens as the cabler’s lone scripted live-action series (after Corporate concludes on Aug. 26).

The network seems to be focusing instead on animated fare: In the last two months, Comedy Central has ordered a Daria spinoff centered on Jodie Abigail Landon, two seasons of a “reimagined” Beavis and Butt-Head and a Ren & Stimpy reboot.

