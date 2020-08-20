Top Indian Central Banker Says Cryptos Have a Future But Fears Monopoly By Cointelegraph

Top Indian Central Banker Says Cryptos Have a Future But Fears Monopoly
The former governor of Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, said that private cryptocurrencies like (BTC) and Facebook’s Libra may have a future even when central banks roll out their own digital currencies.
Rajan, who was also the Chief Economist and Research Director at the International Monetary Fund from 2003–2006, said during a podcast that one of these digital currencies might only become problematic if it were to hold a monopoly.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.