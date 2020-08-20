Timberwolves land first pick in 2020 NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Thursday’s NBA Draft lottery with a 14 percent chance of earning the No. 1 overall pick in the annual event. They were joined by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors with the best odds.

For the first time in their history, the T’Wolves actually moved up in the lottery. The team will be picking first come October in hopes of finding a third star to team up with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

Despite this being considered a weak draft class, Minnesota will have an opportunity to add to its talented young core. Those watching the annual lottery had their reactions to this momentous news.