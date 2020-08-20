TikTok Star Bryce Hall’s Power Shut Off by the City After Hosting Huge Party

Instagram

Confirming the power shut off, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti writes on Twitter, ‘Parties like these can quickly and easily spread COVID-19 and put our communities at risk.’

–

TikTok star Bryce Hall appeared to face the repercussion of ignoring COVID-19 protocols by hosting a huge party for his 21st birthday on Wednesday, August 19 in Encino. The party, which was reportedly attended by 100 guests, clearly violated public health orders, prompting L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti to authorize the city to disconnect utility service at his house in Hollywood Hills.

Garcetti emphasized the importance of all Los Angeles residents to participate in stopping the spread of the Coronavirus in a statement. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” he said. “The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

“If we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others. All of these actions save lives,” the mayor continued.

He further wrote on Twitter, “Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violatio of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread COVID-19 and put our communities at risk.”

<br />

While Garcetti didn’t disclose the identity of the home owner, New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz and TMZ confirmed it belongs to Hall. Lorenz shared on Wednesday on Twitter, “SCOOP: The power has been shut off at Bryce Hall’s Hollywood Hills home (the influencer who hosted a rager 21st b day party that went viral), according to sources. He lives there with two other huge TikTok stars, Noah Beck and Blake Gray. The water is still working.”

“Important to note that the power has been shut the off at Bryce’s PERSONAL rental home in the hills. The home that Bryce’s actual 21st b day party was held at in Encino still has functioning utilities according to sources,” she continued.

Hall has yet to comment on the report.