Three Lakers who need to step up in Game 2 against the Blazers

In order to hoist the franchise’s 17th Larry O’Brien trophy, Kyle Kuzma has to step up and be the lights-out shooter King James needs. Despite having to adapt to his new role coming off the bench and battling injuries throughout the season, Kuzma’s shooting has been rejuvenated and came in the clutch for his team in their recent win over Denver’s Bol Bol in the final minutes.

Monday night was no different as he led the fourth-quarter rally with his clutch three-pointer to tie the game at 78-78. His teammates and coaches believe in his playmaking ability on both ends, and it’s starting to show as his confidence has skyrocketed.

For the young guard, the time is now. Since he’s been under the leadership of LeBron and the late Kobe Bryant, Kuzma is poised to attack at will as a two-way threat for opposing teams. If Monday’s performance was an indication of that, do not be shocked to see coach Frank Vogel insert Kuzma into the starting lineup come Thursday night.

Laker Nation has been patiently salivating for the return of the Purple and Gold to the playoffs. Tuesday night’s Game 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers was an utter anomaly. Thursday night must showcase determined and dominating play from Caruso, Waiters and Kuzma to supplement their megastars Game 2 performance. The coaching staff must pivot from Game 1 and put their best players in a position to succeed.

For added pressure, the Lakers are in a dire win scenario, if they plan on steering this ship on the right path and escaping this Trail Blazers series.