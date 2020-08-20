Thom Brennaman suspended by Reds for using gay slur

Thom Brennaman has been suspended by the Cincinnati Reds for using a gay slur while on air Wednesday.

Brennaman was calling the first game of a doubleheader between the Reds and Kansas City Royals. As the game entered the seventh inning (both games were only seven innings), Brennaman was prepared to promote the pregame show ahead of the second game. Prior to the promo, he was caught on air saying “the f*g capitals of the world.” Brennaman did not appear to realize his mic was live at the time, and then he began the promo for the pregame show.

After the clip went viral, Brennaman addressed it during the fifth inning of the second game. He apologized and begged for forgiveness. Then he left the air and handed play-by-play duties over to Jim Day.

The Reds later announced that they were suspending Brennaman.

“The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman,” the team said in a statement. “He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days.”

“In no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans. We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond. The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind, and we are truly sorry to anyone who has been offended.”

FOX Sports Ohio, which is the TV home of the Reds, issued a similar statement.

“The language that Thom Brennaman used this evening is hateful, offensive, and in no way reflects the values of FOX Sports Ohio. We agree with the Reds decision to suspend him until further notice.”

Brennaman, 56, has been an announcer for the Reds since 2006.