These new clicks of Allu Arjun are too hot to handle

Allu Arjun is one of the most stylish stars in the South industry. The superstar loves to experiment with his looks. Recently the superstar took to his Instagram account where he’s seen visiting a production house. The actor has shared a picture of himself in colour and in black-and-white, and his look has caught netizens’ attention.

Allu Arjun is seen in a casual avatar but with curly hair. He’s also seen completing his look with a smart pair of shades and looking hot. Allu Arjun has captioned his picture saying, ‘Casually dropped in Geetha Arts after a long time. I miss the hustle. Wishing for these tough times to end soon. #besafe.’

Looks like the actor is missing the on-set life and wants to resume work soon.





Allu Arjun has several big releases lined up to hit the theatres. He has Pushpa up for release which is a gritty drama and he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in it. He also announced a new film AA 21 a couple of weeks back which also seems to be an intense drama. Well, this versatile actor is surely going to blow our minds off in the coming months.