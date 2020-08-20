‘The One and Only Ivan’ Collects PETA Awards for Its CGI Use to Depicts Animals

Walt Disney Pictures

The Disney Plus film, which stars Angelina Jolie and Danny DeVito, revolves around a gorilla and an elephant held captive at a shopping mall, and premieres on the streaming service on August 21.

–

Angelina Jolie and Danny DeVito‘s new Disney film, “The One and Only Ivan“, has picked up a major prize for its use of computer-generated animals.

The movie – about a gorilla and an elephant held captive at a shopping mall – premieres on the Disney+ streaming service on Friday, August 21, and PETA bosses are saluting the filmmakers for not exploiting animals.

“This is a story about liberation; you can’t tell that story by exploiting real animals,” “The One and Only Ivan” screenwriter and longtime PETA supporter Mike White says. “CGI is the only humane way to depict animals, and one look at Ivan’s face proves that we didn’t lose an ounce of realism.”

“Countless wild animals just like (gorilla) Ivan and (elephant) Ruby are trapped behind bars in Hollywood training compounds, in circuses, and at roadside zoos across the country,” says PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange. “PETA thanks Disney for shining a spotlight on their suffering and showing filmmakers how to tell important stories about animals without exploiting them.”

<br />

PETA bosses have bestowed the Free the Animals Award on Disney and the filmmakers. The animal rights group previously recognised the use of CGI to portray animals in The Jungle Book, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Walking Dead, and Noah, among other productions.