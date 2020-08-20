The ‘Most postseason triple-doubles’ quiz

Many thought a Lakers-Bucks NBA Finals was all but inevitable, but both No. 1 seeds lost their respective Game 1s. Still, it’s too early to push the panic button. The smart money is still on both the Lakers and Bucks to advance. LeBron warned us that things weren’t going to be easy though, and it’s possible this year’s playoffs could have more surprises than usual.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. LeBron put up a historic triple-double, the 24th of his playoff career, against Portland in the opening game. In NBA history, 33 players have recorded two or more career postseason triple-doubles. So with that in mind, how many of the 33 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!