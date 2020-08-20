‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4: Fan Voting Will Help Choose Winner

Ready to rock the vote, Masked Singer fans?

Season 4 of the Fox reality series will allow fans to vote from home in order to affect the show’s outcome, our sister site reports.

Though reality competitions like American Idol, America’s Got Talent, Dancing With the Stars and The Voice have long used fan voting to determine winners, all of those air live performance shows. The first two seasons of Fox’s costumed singing contest were pre-taped well before they aired, making home voting impossible.

Instead, per our sister site Gold Derby, the audiences at those tapings voted for their favorite performers while seated in the theater; that input was then paired with the judges’ votes to figure out who was going home at the end of the hour.

It’s unclear, though, exactly how The Masked Singer — which reportedly began production on Season 4 Thursday — will include at-home votes from the at-home audience.

The series is slated to return to its Wednesdays-at-8/7c time slot this fall. A premiere date has not been announced yet.

Will you vote for your favorite masked singer once the show is back? And do you think fan votes would’ve created different outcomes in Seasons 1, 2 and 3? Hit the comments, and let us know!