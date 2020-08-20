The Crown Season 4 Release Date Announced Along With First Look at Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher

Good news for fans of The Crown: Netflix announced on Thursday that the highly anticipated fourth season of the royal drama drops Nov. 15. As a bonus, Netflix has also released the very first footage of Season 4, which heavily teases the introductions of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

The teaser features a calm, collected, and in-control Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) riding through the gates of Buckingham Palace as she says in a voiceover, “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.” Then we see the perfection of Gillian Anderson’s jawline as Margaret Thatcher as the new prime minister establishes her iron grip on England’s governing body, along with a haunting shot of Diana in her wedding dress after a whirlwind press tour that launches her into the public celebrity sphere.

Season 4 will be the current main cast’s final appearance in these roles, as Seasons 5 and 6 — the final two seasons — will feature an entirely new cast after another time jump. Starting in Season 5, Imelda Staunton will star as Queen Elizabeth, taking over for Colman. Jonathan Pryce is set to play Prince Philip in the final two seasons, replacing Tobias Menzies in the role. Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, taking over for Helena Bonham Carter. And Elizabeth Debicki will replace Corrin in the role of Princess Diana.

The fourth season of the historical drama, which follows the reign of England’s current ruler from coronation to current times, is set roughly between 1979-1990. That time period coincides not only with Thatcher’s years as prime minister and Diana’s wedding, but also Michael Fagan’s infamous Buckingham Palace break-in and Princess Margaret’s 1985 surgery.

The Crown Season 4 premieres Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix.

Olivia Colman, The CrownPhoto: Des Willie, Courtesy of Des Willie / Netflix