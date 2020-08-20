The Crown: Gillian Anderson transforms into Margaret Thatcher in first look at season four

Gillian Anderson’s transformation into Margaret Thatcher for The Crown season four has been revealed in a new teaser trailer.

The clip, which was released on Thursday (20 August), announced that the new season would be released on Netflix on 15 November.

Opening with Olivia Colman, who resumes her role as Queen Elizabeth II, the trailer quickly turns its attention to the two new characters joining the historical drama.





Sex Education star Anderson’s highly anticipated turn as Thatcher is the initial focus, with the Conservative prime minister shown getting ready in the mirror while wearing her trademark pearl earrings, sat in church and dealing with photographers outside her home.

The trailer also gives an initial look at newcomer Emma Corrin’s turn as the late Princess Diana, with the series appearing to focus on her being thrust into the limelight for the first time and her struggles with fame.

In the final shot, Diana is seen wearing her wedding dress as she prepares to marry Prince Charles.

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” Colman is heard saying in the voiceover.





The series will be Colman’s last as Queen Elizabeth, with Imelda Staunton taking on the role for the fifth and six seasons, which will be The Crown’s last.

It was announced this week that Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki would play Diana in the show’s final season.