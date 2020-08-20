T.I. Mocks Wendy Williams for Her ‘Disgusting’ Looking Breakfast

WENN

In the picture that the TV personality posts on Instagram, it can be seen that her breakfast includes the runniest looking scrambled eggs with cheese and chicken sausage.

–

Wendy Williams only wanted to share a tidbit of her daily life but she ended up being trolled online. On Thursday, August 20, the TV personality treated her Instagram followers to a picture of her humble breakfast.

In the picture, it could be seen that Wendy’s breakfast included the runniest looking scrambled eggs with cheese and chicken sausage. While it might taste good, the visual wasn’t really appetizing unlike what most food photos would look.

“Watched the @countessluann on Wendy this morning while I enjoyed eggs with cheese & chicken sausage. How You Doin?” so the 55-year-old captioned the snap. Instead of praises, Wendy’s post was met with mockery.

<br />

Among those who ridiculed Wendy for the rough looking breakfast was T.I., who seemed confused as to how she “enjoyed” that. Another user wrote in the comment section, “That looks disgusting. Where the heck do you get your food? They never looks appetizing.”

“Oh god who threw up on your plate,” someone else added. Meanwhile, a person suggested Wendy to get “a better camera” because “these food pic look like straight basura.”

This is not the first time for Wendy to send her fans into a frenzy with her recent post on the photo-sharing platform. She recently crept people out with her bizarre 20th birthday tribute to her son Kevin Hunter Jr.

She shared a photo of mementos that she kept from Kevin Jr.’s childhood, including the remains of his first haircut, a tiny tennis shoe and her cervical stitches. Wendy said that she also keeps all of his teeth. “If you look closely you’ll see remains of 1st hair cut, my cerclage is on sneaker, like a mom… I DO have all his teeth… I’m not a fan of cake, but today OK…for my son. What are you doing?” Wendy wrote in the caption.

A baffled fan responded to the post, “I’m more concerned about the cerclage it’s the stitch(es) that hold your cervix closed. Whhhhyyyyy.” Someone else, meanwhile, likened it to witchcraft practice, saying, “What in the voodoo witchcraft is all that hair.”