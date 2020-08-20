Sydney Roosters re-sign Luke Keary

The Sydney Roosters have re-signed star five-eighth Luke Keary who will stay put in Bondi for a further three years.

Keary will remain with the Roosters until at least the end of 2024 after officially signing off with the club on a three-year contract extension.

The three-time premiership winner, two of which he won with the Roosters in 2018 and 2019, said he’s excited to have to a long-term future with the team.

“From the top down, there’s a really good group of people involved at the Roosters, and I’m excited to have my long-term future locked in here,” he said.

Luke Keary (Getty)

Keary’s new contract is reportedly worth $2.8 million and will average out to $930,000 per season – a deal that would likely see him pocketing much less compared to what rival NRL clubs could’ve offered, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Earlier this year, rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns said Keary was in his top eight list of players he would be willing to spend $1 million per season on.

“The thing is they’re all in the spine. They’re all players who handle the ball a couple of times every set,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson confirmed the news on Thursday and said the 2018 Clive Churchill medal winner would be an important part of the club moving forward.

“Luke is a leader and a student of the game who brings energy to everything he does,” Robinson said.

“He’s also a good person, so it’s great news that he will continue to play his important role here at the Roosters in the coming years.”

Keary the winner

Sydney Roosters legend Brad Fittler commended the relationship between both parties for coming to terms on an extension.

“What a great relationship they’ve got with the Roosters and Luke Keary,” Fittler said of the re-signing.

“He’s delivered two grand finals and it’s a great show of trust from the Roosters. He’s currently out with a couple of broken ribs, he had a situation last year with a couple of concussions, but they look inseparable at the moment.”