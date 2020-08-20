Stevie J Ridiculed Over Massive Tattoo of Faith Evans’ Face on His Rib

Instagram

‘Of all places tho. …my vows and love will have to be ENOUGH cause ain’t no way,’ one person comments after seeing a video of the record producer getting the new tattoo.

–

Despite the drama surrounding their marriage earlier this year, Stevie J lets people know that he still has a lot of loves for his wife Faith Evans. In fact, the record producer loves the singer so much that he’s willing to tattoo her face on his body, as seen in a new video that has been going around on the Internet.

In the said video, his tattoo artist showed off the massive ink that depicted the artwork of Faith’s 1998 album “Keep the Faith”, an effort that she worked with Stevie. Meanwhile, Stevie himself was seen closing his eyes as if he was trying to bear the pain from having the photo inked on his body.

<br />

Faith might love Stevie’s new body art, but people on the Internet apparently didn’t feel the same. Instead, they decided to troll the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star as most of them showed how bothered they were by the placement of the ink. “Of all places tho. …my vows and love will have to be ENOUGH cause ain’t no way!!!!!!” someone said. “The placement is so awkward and sharp. I think it would’ve looked better on his back.”

“Right by the belly button…,” another expressed his/her disbelief. “who finna see yo stomach tho?” someone else trolled Stevie, while an individual wrote, “He sitting there knowing he just made the dumbest mistake of his life.”

Meanwhile, a number of people reminded Stevie of the domestic violence case earlier this year as they pointed out that the star might have made a mistake. For those who need a reminder, back in May, Faith and Stevie got into an argument that went awry as cops later arrested the songstress and charged her for felony domestic violence. However, Stevie did not testify against Faith and the charges were later dropped.