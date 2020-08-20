South Carolina RB MarShawn Lloyd suffers torn ACL

South Carolina Gamecocks freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a Wednesday practice and has been lost for the 2020 season.

Head coach Will Muschamp confirmed the news while speaking with reporters.

“I’m extremely disappointed for MarShawn,” Muschamp said, per the school’s website. “It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL.

“MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for MarShawn Lloyd.”

Lloyd addressed the injury via Twitter.