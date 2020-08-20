Sources: the Open Technology Fund is suing the US Agency for Global Media, helmed by a new Trump-appointed CEO, for withholding $20M in Congressional funds (Sara Fischer/Axios)

Sara Fischer / Axios:
Sources: the Open Technology Fund is suing the US Agency for Global Media, helmed by a new Trump-appointed CEO, for withholding $20M in Congressional funds — The Open Technology Fund (OTF) is suing the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) over roughly $20 million in congressionally appropriated funds …
