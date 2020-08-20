Sony releases software to allow its cameras to be used as webcams on Windows

Sony has revealed a new program for Windows 10, which will make it easier for its Sony cameras to be used as a webcam.
This new program is called Imaging Edge Webcam, and you’ll be able to connect your Sony camera to a PC with a USB and you won’t need any other hardware.
35 of the company’s cameras are available to use.
Other manufacturers have released software that lets their cameras be used as webcams such as Canon, Olympus, Panasonic, Fujifilm and GoPro.
So far this feature is only available for Windows users, so if you have a Windows PC and a compatible camera you can check out the Windows 10 software, here.
Source: Sony, Via: The Verge