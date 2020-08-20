Should Dalvin Cook hold out until he has a new contract?

Despite still playing on his rookie deal, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook seems to have no intention of holding out this season. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg says that Cook should reconsider that position, as a holdout could maximize his value and get him a big payday.

“He shouldn’t even consider taking a snap… until he has a contract,” Greenberg said on “Get Up!” Friday. “That guy is going to play for $1.3 million this year? He’s overwhelmingly the most important player on that offense. His coach only wants to run the football.”