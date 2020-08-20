Serial conman Peter Foster arrested on Port Douglas beach over alleged betting scam

Serial conman Peter Foster has been arrested on a Far North Queensland beach over alleged fraud offences.

Three plain-clothed police officers arrested Foster as he walked his two dogs along Seven Mile Beach at Port Douglas this morning.

Foster is a career criminal who has spent behind bars in Australia, Britain, the United States and Vanuatu.

Queensland police also escorted Mr Foster in handcuffs from his Port Douglas home several hours later.

Detectives from the Far North’s Major and Organised Crime Squad led Foster from a Port Douglas townhouse about midday in handcuffs into a waiting vehicle.

His arrest follows an investigation by NSW Police .

The alleged fraud claimed to use experts to place bets on sporting events.

Police will allege the money was in fact diverted to Foster, the bets were never placed and the money was allegedly laundered through NSW.

Foster is accused of being involved in an online gambling scam. (Nine)

A NSW Police spokesperson said Foster was arrested by Queensland Police on a warrant linked to a fraud-related matter.

They said investigators would apply for his extradition to NSW.

The 59-year-old is well-known for offences related to weight loss and other scams and absconding from justice.