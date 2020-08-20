Senator Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19 By

© . Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Hearing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response, in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days and is contacting those with whom he may have had contact, according to a statement released by his office.
“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” the Louisiana Republican, himself a physician, said in the statement.
