‘Selling Sunset’ Star Responds to Chrissy Teigen Accusing Stars of Faking Their Career

Chrissy Teigen is always known to be one of opinionated celebrities. Making use of her Twitter account, the supermodel is weighing in on the stars on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset“. On the Wednesday, August 19 post, Chrissy appeared to accuse them of faking their real estate career.

“I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice,” she wrote on the blue bird app.

“Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are … super mad at people who are in on the joke,” the cookbook author added. “I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

One of the cast members, Jason Oppenheim, apparently caught wind of Chrissy’s tweets and quickly clapped back at her. “Chrissy, thanks for watching our show! Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house),” he wrote to the wife of John Legend.

Further defending himself, Jason said, “My team works tirelessly and if their real estate successes don’t precede them yet, they will. Remember their names. And feel free to come by the office and say hi.”

To that, Chrissy responded, “Honestly I don’t even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I’m an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox!”

Cast member Mary Fitzgerald also chimed in, tweeting back to Chrissy, “I’m in 6 escrows currently and have sold a few dozens of homes in the recent past. I’m sure whoever your agent is, if I haven’t had the pleasure of working with them yet, I will soon.”

“Selling Sunset” follows around the high-end residential properties in Los Angeles marketed by the Oppenheim Group’s real estate brokerage firm. Season 3 premiered on August 7 on Netflix.