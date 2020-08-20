Selena Gomez Flaunts Cooking Skills to Best Friend Taylor Swift on ‘Selena + Chef’

WENN

Taylor Swift once again shows that she’s a supportive friend for Selena Gomez. The “Cardigan” singer made a cameo in a new episode of Selena’s HBO Max at-home cooking show “Selena + Chef” which aired on Thursday, August 20.

In the said episode, Selena invited master chef Roy Choi to help her make a delicious-looking Korean BBQ Texas breakfast taco. The “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker was pretty satisfied with her work, enough to make her want show off her new dish to her “friend.”

That was when she FaceTimed Taylor, who was impressed by the dish. “If you don’t send me the recipe, we’re going to have words,” Taylor joked after Selena showed her the dish. “I want to be served that.”

“I’m very jealous of your whole setup and the fact that you guys are cooking together. It’s pretty great. I’m really envious,” the “Blank Space” singer went on saying. Before signing off, Taylor made sure she gave her best friend a compliment.

She told Selena, “I just wanted to show you. I’m so proud,” before joking that she’s been waiting for her to get into the culinary arts. “Do you know how long I’ve been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?” she quipped, making everyone including Selena’s grandparents laugh.



Later in the episode, Selena learned how to make doughnuts. It’s among the many recipes the singer has mastered on the series so far.

Prior to this, Selena gushed over her longtime friendship with Taylor. “It just feels like we’re family, I’ve known her for 13 or 14 years now,” the “Wolves” artist said of the “Folklore” musician, adding that she’s always wanted to have a duet with her. “I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that. She’s been my best friend, [and] we’ve talked about it, for sure,” she shared.