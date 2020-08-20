Seahawks announce first three home games will be without fans in attendance

CenturyLink has represented one of the best home-field advantage in the NFL. Seahawks football is synonymous with the 12th Man creating a hostile environment for road teams.

At least for the first three games of the 2020 season, that won’t be the case in the Pacific Northwest.

Sept. 20: New England Patriots

Sept. 27: Dallas Cowboys

Oct. 11: Minnesota Vikings

These represent three high-profile early-season games around the NFL. Two of them, against the Patriots and Vikings, are slated to air nationally on prime time.

Washington was among the first epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States this past spring. While the state has done well to flatten the proverbial curve, there’s still some concern over it making a rebound this fall.

NFL teams deciding whether to host fans for the 2020 season

There’s no league-wide policy in place right now. The NFL is leaving it up to the teams as well as local health officials and government leaders to make a final determination.

For example, the Kansas City Chiefs are expecting to have Arrowhead Stadium at 20-plus percent capacity this season. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams that have already announced they will not host fans throughout the season. Other teams, like the Seahawks, have only announced plans for the first few games.

We’re likely to hear a lot more from teams with the 2020 regular season slated to kick off in about three weeks.