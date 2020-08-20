RuPaul ‘Heartbroken’ by the Passing of ‘Drag Race’ Star Chi Chi DeVayne at 34

WENN/VH1

The star, who became a household name after competing in the eighth season of the competition reality series, has died following a recent hospitalization for pneumonia.

This is surely heartbreaking news for viewers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise. Chi Chi DeVayne, a popular contestant from the competition reality series, has died following a recent hospitalization for pneumonia. She was 34.

Her family confirmed the sad news through a statement posted on her Instagram account on Thursday, August 20. “It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of our beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world renowned ‘Chi Chi DeVayne’. Out of respect for the immediate family, please await additional information and directives regarding the final arrangements, memorials and the method to remit condolences and expression of kindness,” so the statement read.

To conclude the statement, her family revealed DeVayne’s last word to her family and fans that was, “Never give up!”

RuPaul has also issued a statement expressing his condolences over the passing of the star. He said, “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.” RuPaul continued by wishing that “her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers.”

Back in July, DeVayne was hospitalized with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, explaining that she had catheters to her heart and kidneys surgically installed before undergoing dialysis treatment. She was discharged from hospital later that month, but earlier this month, she was back in the hospital. She shared on Instagram Stories at the time, “Keep me in your prayers. I’ll be back soon,” along with a photo of her laying down in a hospital bed.

DeVayne competed in the eighth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and the third season of its spin-off “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars“. She became a household name with her quick wit and personality.