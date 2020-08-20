Ron Rivera: Washington will keep QB competition open

Ron Rivera says he is keeping Washington’s quarterback competition open entering the season.

Washington spent a first-round draft pick on Dwayne Haskins last year. Haskins played in games as a rookie and passed for only seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. The team acquired Kyle Allen from Carolina. And Alex Smith is returning from his devastating leg injury.

Rivera, who is in his first year as Washington’s head coach, said in an interview with “Tiki and Tierney” on CBS Sports Network/CBS Sports Radio that the competition is ongoing:

“We’ve got a nice competition going. Dwayne is taking a lot of reps with the first group. We have a backup in Kyle Allen who knows what we’re doing. He’s not taking as many reps as Dwayne because we’re trying to see where Dwayne is. Alex is continuing to take steps in his progress in his return, and we’ll see how it continues. “Am I happy from what I’ve seen from Dwayne at camp? Yeah, I am. He’s done exactly what we’ve asked. He had a good off-season, he came back in great shape, transformed his presence … he has to continue to show us that he has some growth coming and that he’s doing the things we need.” “We have to go forward with who gives us the best chance to win a football game. I’m not waiting the ‘right moment,’ the ‘right person.’ We have to make those moments right. Waiting for a guy to catch up isn’t going to help the other guys.”

Washington might be hoping that Haskins will be its franchise quarterback, but it sounds like Rivera will not be forcing the issue. It also sounds like Smith still has a ways to go to be ready to really help the team.