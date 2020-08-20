Report: Neymar cleared for Champions League final

Breathe easy, Paris Saint-Germain fans. As expected, Neymar can play in Sunday’s Champions League Final versus Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich.

Per the Mirror’s Rich Jones, UEFA will not punish the Brazilian playmaker for swapping shirts with RB Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg after PSG thrashed the German outfit 3-0 in Portugal on Tuesday.

Swapping shirts is against UEFA return-to-play protocols for competitions held amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, this falls under a recommendation rather than an obligation, so it appears the 28-year-old won’t be forced to enter self-isolation before the Aug. 23 Final.

Neymar was sensational versus Leipzig, and his clever touch on the ball allowed teammate Angel Di Maria to score PSG’s second goal of the contest.