redmi note 9: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 48MP camera and 5,020mAh battery to go on sale via Amazon – Mobiles News

Smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced yet another flash sale of the Redmi Note 9 phone. The handset has a 6.53-inch full HD+ Dot notch display and houses a 5,020mAh battery. It will be available on e-commerce platformAmazon along with Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com. Those interested can head to either of the websites at 12pm to grab a unit for themselves.

Redmi Note 9: Price

The base variant of Redmi Note 9 packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 11,999. Other model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity will be available at Rs 13,499. There is a 6GB RAM model which can be purchased at Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 9: Specs





Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 comes in three colour options- Pebble Grey, Arctic White and Aqua Green. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system. The handset is equipped with a 6.53-inch full HD+ Dot notch display having 2340×1080 pixel resolution. The smartphone’s display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection.

The device is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 22.5watt fast charger. Redmi Note 9 phone also supports wired reverse charging. On the camera front, the smartphone boasts of a quad camera setup at the back. The rear camera system comprises of a 48MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP Ultra-wide angle lens with 118 degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the Redmi Note 9 offers a 13MP in-display selfie camera.