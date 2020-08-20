redmi note 9: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 48MP camera and 5,020mAh battery to go on sale via Amazon – Mobiles News

Smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced yet another flash sale of the Redmi Note 9 phone. The handset has a 6.53-inch full HD+ Dot notch display and houses a 5,020mAh battery. It will be available on e-commerce platform
Amazon along with Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com. Those interested can head to either of the websites at 12pm to grab a unit for themselves.
Redmi Note 9: Price
The base variant of Redmi Note 9 packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 11,999. Other model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity will be available at Rs 13,499. There is a 6GB RAM model which can be purchased at Rs 14,999.
Redmi Note 9: Specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 comes in three colour options- Pebble Grey, Arctic White and Aqua Green. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system. The handset is equipped with a 6.53-inch full HD+ Dot notch display having 2340×1080 pixel resolution. The smartphone’s display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection.
The device is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 22.5watt fast charger. Redmi Note 9 phone also supports wired reverse charging. On the camera front, the smartphone boasts of a quad camera setup at the back. The rear camera system comprises of a 48MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP Ultra-wide angle lens with 118 degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the Redmi Note 9 offers a 13MP in-display selfie camera.
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE --
if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){
TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){
if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){
(function(){
function loadChartbeat() {
window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();
var e = document.createElement('script');
e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript');
e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
e.setAttribute('src',
(("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") +
"static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");
try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){}
}
$( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();});
})();
}
});
}
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->