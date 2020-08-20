Posthaste: Remember that slowdown after the rebound we were warned about — it may be here

Good Morning!

Remember how economists told us not to get too excited about the heady rebound after the COVID-19 lockdown, because after that the recovery would likely slow to a crawl as the true damage of the pandemic took hold.

According to a new report, we may already be there.

Oxford Economics has come up with a new Canada Recovery Tracker that measures the state of health, mobility, activity, sentiment, employment and financial markets with as real-time data as they can get.

What it shows is that after a burst of activity in May and June as Canadians emerged from lockdowns, the recovery slowed in July. Weekly gains on the index last month declined to 0.9 percentage points from an average of 3 percentage points in May and June to total 85.6 by July 31 (100 is pre-COVID levels).

“Our new weekly Canada Recovery Tracker shows that after an initial strong rebound as businesses reopened and social distancing measures were relaxed, the economic recovery moved into a slower second phase in July,” said Oxford economist Tony Stillo.

Case in point, activity. This measure is still 35% below pre-pandemic levels. Restaurants, though open, have limited capacity because of social distancing restrictions and oil and gas drilling is still down 80% because of low energy prices. One positive is consumer spending which has seen a sharp rebound.

Employment gains have also slowed. About 55% of the 3 million jobs lost between February and April were recovered by July, but now new job postings are waning and searches for employment insurance are up. “We now expect a more prolonged and uneven return to pre-virus levels of employment to begin towards the end of the summer,” said Stillo.

And most importantly health. A sharp rebound in this measure from the low point in April suggests Canada had done a relatively good job at containing the spread of the virus, said Stillo. But it has dropped in two of last three weeks with the uptick of new cases in the country. “The pandemic’s course is the most important factor underpinning the recovery, and a significant deterioration in the health index would likely stop the recovery in its tracks,” he said.

Another element crucial to Canada’s recovery is the United States. Exports account for 30% of the country’s GDP and 75% of them go to the U.S. Oxford, which also runs a U.S. tracker, says in recent weeks America’s recovery has come to a standstill because of a “mismanaged health crisis.”

“The Canadian recovery will be heavily determined by the performance of the U.S. economy from here on, and continued high rates of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. pose a serious risk to both economies,” wrote Stillo.

The best performer on the index was sentiment, which at 101.4 is actually better than before the pandemic. Oxford says consumer confidence has improved and interest in big purchases and housing has picked up. Most of this would come from mid to higher income households which have not been as heavily impacted by the crisis.