Pictures: Shilpa Shetty Kundra brings Lord Ganesha home



Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one actress who has always celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with full pomp and show. She year after year celebrates this one festival with all her heart. Be it bringing Lord Ganesha home, doing the requisite poojas and then the process of visarjan, the actress does it all by herself every year and this year too she’ll be doing the same. The shutterbugs snapped Shilpa as she arrived to take Ganapati home.

Dressed in a Fuschia coloured suit, the actress looked lovely, even though he had her mask on at all points to keep her and other’s safety in check. We’ve got some pictures of the actress as she arrived to take the Ganapati home, take a look…