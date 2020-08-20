Pictures: Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at a studio in Mumbai



Kareena Kapoor Khan is without a doubt one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. She has proved that even after staying in the industry for over 20 years, she is as relevant as ever. The stunner gave the news about expecting baby no. 2 a couple of days back and since then we’ve heard she has been trying to wrap up all her work commitments early. Today, Kareena was clicked at a studio in Mumbai. According to sources, Kareena wants to wrap up all the portions of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha before her baby bump starts showing.

Hats off to the diva for her commitments towards her job even when she’s pregnant. Dressed casually, Kareena pulled her hair up in a bun for a fuss-free look. Check out the pictures below…