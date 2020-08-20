Photos: State honours given to the late Pandit Jasraj



Renowned vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s contribution to Indian classical music will forever be remembered. The 90-year-old legend passed away in New Jersey on Monday. Soon after his mortal remains were brought back to Mumbai. Today, the family paid their last respects to the iconic vocalist and he was given the State honours in the presence of his close ones.



Late Pandit Jasraj’s last journey then began amidst police officers and family members. His mortal remains were wrapped within the Indian National Flag. We’ve got pictures from the spot. Take a look at them below…