Pete Davidson to Pair Up With O’Shea Jackson Jr. in Kevin Hart’s ‘American Sole’

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian and the ‘Straight Outta Compton’ actor will tackle the role of unlikely sneaker connoisseurs in the film project by ‘How to Make It in America’ creator Ian Edelman.

Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr. are set to play unlikely sneaker connoisseurs in Kevin Hart‘s new movie “American Sole“.

The “Saturday Night Live” funnyman and the “Straight Outta Compton” actor, who is Ice Cube‘s son, will headline the project, which centres on the competitive after-market streetwear industry.

Written and directed by “How to Make It in America” creator Ian Edelman, the movie follows two men who get into the high-end sneaker sale business in an effort to pay off their mounting student loans.

Hart and his fellow producers will be working closely with bosses at the streetwear marketplace Stadium Goods to make sure the production is as authentic as possible.

Hart is developing the film, alongside basketball star Chris Paul.