Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm, Andrew Johns

League great Andrew Johns says he expects Mitchell Moses to be more involved in the Eels’ clash against the Storm tonight, following a couple of quiet performances.

The Eels crashed to just their third loss for the season last Friday, when they were beaten 14-12 by the St George Illawarra Dragons, who said goodbye to coach Paul McGregor.

Two narrow wins against the Bulldogs and Sharks preceded the loss to the Dragons with Brad Arthur’s men misfiring in attack.

Johns joined the club late last year as a halves and spine coach, working closely with Moses, Dylan Brown, Clint Gutherson and Reed Mahoney.

His job as part of the Eels’ staff will see him come up against his nephew Cooper Johns, who was drafted into the Storm side to replace injured halfback Jahrome Hughes.

Joey set to go head-to-head with nephew

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth, Johns described the Eels’ performances over the past month as “flat” and expected the side to bounce back in better conditions.

“They’ve got the Storm this week,” he said. “Really windy conditions expected so there’ll be no dew on the ground so I’ll be judging the Eels this week.

“The game against Cronulla was in monsoonal conditions. And then with the Dragons, they were up for it with what happened with Paul McGregor. It was really slippery they had their chances but they just couldn’t get it done”.

Johns said his coaching sessions with the team have been altered due to the biosecurity restrictions the NRL has in place due to COVID-19.

“I stand behind a fence and talk about the session. I write out the session, I give it to someone there and they write it up on a special grid paper because they can’t have my paper,” Johns said.

“They get it out there, they come close, about five to 10 metres away and just go through some drills.”

Moses’ form has been a topic of conversation with the Parramatta halfback not in the top 50 players for try-assists in 2020. Johns conceded that Moses had dropped off in that area but said he’s been doing little things off the ball that go unnoticed.

“The last couple of weeks it’s been so tough on the halves because it’s been so slippery. But when he’s around the ball he’s supporting, he’s in the frame,” Johns said.

“Even if he doesn’t get the ball he’s up around the advantage line the next play so he can take advantage of those quick play-the-balls.”

Fittler said he’s not concerned about the Eels because their defence has kept them towards the top of the ladder.

“The promising thing for Parramatta is they’re only six points behind Melbourne in their defence,” the NSW coach said.

“They might not be looking that flash in attack but their defence is keeping them up on top of the ladder, a few things go their way things can turn around quick.”

Tonight’s match will be the first time the two have faced off since last year’s semi-finals and will be the first time Melbourne has played at Bankwest Stadium.