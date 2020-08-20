Parker McCollum Pulls Out of Concerts After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Instagram

The 28-year-old country musician reveals he went to get tested after losing his taste and smell and the results came back positive that he contracted the killer virus.

Country singer Parker McCollum has pulled out of two socially-distanced concerts after testing positive for COVID-19.

The “Pretty Heart” star, 28, had been due to perform at Britt’s Farm in Manhattan, Kansas on Thursday night (20Aug20) and headline the first night of the Weedstock festival in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Friday, but he’s since had to cancel the appearances to enter a 14-day quarantine.

Breaking the news to fans online on Wednesday, he wrote in part, “After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for covid (sic) and the results came back showing I was positive for the virus.”

“My deepest apologies to the fans and the venues who were counting on me to perform. I absolutely believe that the shows should go on and I wish more than anything I could be there to play them.”

He captioned the note, “Can’t say sorry enough for letting y’all down this weekend. All I want to do is be on stage again…”

Ironically, organisers behind the three-day Weedstock event had come under fire from Stillwater’s mayor and some locals for pressing on with the annual show amid an ongoing national spike in coronavirus cases.

A replacement headliner for McCollum has yet to be announced.