‘Outlander’ Facebook Series Featuring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan

There may not be new Outlander episodes for a while, but there’s still fresh content coming your way: A four-part thematic conversation series will launch beginning this Sunday, Aug. 23, on the Outlander Collector Facebook page in advance of the upcoming Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray release, our sister site reports.

The planned installments include “Book Corner With Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis” (on Aug. 23), featuring a tease about the upcoming ninth book; “A Taste of Outlander” (Aug. 30), in which cast members Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and John Bell (Young Ian) learn to make a historically-inspired dish of fish and chips from Outlander Kitchen author Theresa Carle-Sanders; “The Music of Outlander” (Sept. 6), featuring composer Bear McCreary, singer Raya Yarbrough and a performance from Maria Doyle Kennedy (Aunt Jocasta); and “Catch Up With Caitriona and Sam” (Sept. 13), featuring stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

The Facebook series will also raise funds for international humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders.

* Warrior Season 2 will premiere Friday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c on Cinemax.

* TikTok star Sarah Cooper is developing a single-cam comedy for CBS based on her book How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings, our sister site Variety reports. The project follows “three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company as they help each other navigate modern gender politics in their careers and in their personal lives.”

* The UK comedy Hitmen, starring former Great British Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, has been renewed for Season 2 by Peacock and UK broadcaster Sky One, Variety reports.

* Syfy’s late-night adult animation block TZGZ will debut its first two originals, Magical Girl Friendship Squad and Wild Life, on Saturday, Sept. 26 at midnight.

* Young Sheldon‘s first three seasons will arrive on HBO Max on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

* CBS’ Love Island has released a new sneak peek at Season 2 (premiering Monday, Aug. 24 at 8 pm), with new twists including a second villa dubbed “Casa Amor”:

