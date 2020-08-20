Olivia Wilde Thought to Be Frontrunner to Direct Secret Marvel Movie

WENN

The ‘Tron: Legacy’ actress has received critical acclaim for her directorial debut ‘Booksmart’, and is looking to work on a thriller titled ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ in late 2020.

–

Olivia Wilde is close to landing a deal to direct a top secret new Marvel blockbuster.

After impressing with her critically-acclaimed filmmaking debut “Booksmart” last year, Wilde has been looking for a big budget project to sink her teeth into, and it looks like she might have found the perfect job.

According to sources, she’s the frontrunner to take charge of a female-centred new comic book caper, perhaps based on the Spider-Woman character, written by her “Booksmart” collaborator Katie Silberman and produced by Hollywood heavyweight Amy Pascal.

Wilde’s next project, thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling“, is set to start shooting later this year, while the “Tron Legacy” star, Silberman, and Pascal are also working on a Christmas movie.