NRL news | Brisbane Broncos’ next coach must be Kevin Walters, Andrew Johns says

Kevin Walters must become Brisbane’s next coach if Anthony Seibold’s Broncos reign ends, rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns says.

Seibold’s tenure at Brisbane looks doomed, with the Broncos at risk of winning their first wooden spoon. Salacious rumour-mongering, which is the subject of an extensive cyber investigation, has compounded the coach’s woes.

Seibold is in just the second season of his five-year Broncos contract but seems long odds to survive a nightmare 2020 campaign.

Johns told Wide World of Sports that the Broncos had to turn to the man controversially pipped by Seibold two years ago: club icon Walters, who won five premierships as a Brisbane playmaker.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters. (Getty)

“He has to get the Broncos job if Anthony Seibold is gone,” Johns said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“They need a real connection between the footy club and the city of Brisbane. You see a lot of the old boys, there’s a big dislocation to the current club and the current players, so I think Kevvy Walters could bring it all back.

“Get the right assistants coaches around him, get the front office right, bring Kevvy back. Hashtag Bring Back Kevvy.”

NSW coach Brad Fittler said that Walters would need to relinquish his Queensland State of Origin job, with the role having become too big to juggle with club duties. Walters has previously indicated that he would do so.

“You couldn’t do that [both roles]. You could but most probably one would be neglected,” Fittler said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“There’s plenty of blokes who’d put their hand up for the Origin job as well, so we’ll see what happens.”

Fittler warned that Walters wasn’t a walk-up start as the next Broncos coach, with Cowboys premiership winner Paul Green having become available after parting ways with North Queensland this season.

Paul Green before the Cowboys’ round six loss to Wests Tigers. (Getty)

Green was immediately linked to the Broncos after being sacked by the Cowboys, with the consensus that he remains an outstanding coach who simply needed a fresh start after seven years in Townsville.

“Paul Green’s also putting his hand up for the Broncos. I reckon he’s [a strong chance],” Fittler said.

Walters applied to take over the Cowboys coaching job but said this week that he had not had a reply from the club. The Maroons boss is still trying to land his first job as an NRL head coach.