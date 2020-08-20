Notre Dame football reports five coronavirus cases

A day after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish temporarily paused football workouts due to an on-campus coronavirus outbreak, the program announced that five players have tested positive for the virus.

Per ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, another six football players are currently quarantined. Players are expected to undergo additional coronavirus testing on Friday, and an update on the team’s practice schedule could be made available at that time.

Notre Dame shifted to remote instruction through at least Sept. 2 after the university learned of 82 positive coronavirus tests on Monday and 72 on Tuesday. 75 more tested positive as of Thursday.

Things looked promising for Notre Dame on Aug. 10 when the school announced that only 33 students out of 11,836 tested positive for COVID-19. According to CBS News, the virus outbreak is linked to off-campus parties.

Notre Dame football is scheduled to play in the ACC this fall and open the campaign versus Duke on Sept. 12.