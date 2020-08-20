NexTech is Presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK”  Livestream Conference on August 21st

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, Video Conferencing and Virtual Events, is pleased to announce that NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter’s “Next Super Stock” livestream conference on Friday August 21st.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP

Evan Gappelberg, NexTech CEO, will update investors on NexTech’s latest $13.2million financing which closed August 20th, new technological advances, the recent surge in business from its Video Conferencing and Virtual Events platform InfernoAR, plus the company’s record revenue growth, all as the company pursues four multi-billion dollar verticals in AR.

NexTech’s live presentation will take place at 12:30PM Eastern, onFriday August 21st, 2020.

The 20-minute presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. To learn more about the event, and sign up for free, click:

For those unable to join the live event, a video of the presentation will be posted later.

About “Next Super Stock Live!” conference:

Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!” conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

According to Statista: Global ecommerce sales are expected to top $4.2 trillion USD in 2020 and reach more than $6.5 trillion by 2023. More than 2.1 billion shoppers are expected to purchase goods and services online by 2021. “Everything we’re seeing with e-commerce is unprecedented, with growth rates expected to surpass anything we’ve seen since the Great Recession,” said Andrew Lipsman, eMarketer principal analyst. “Certain e-commerce behaviors like online grocery shopping and click-and-collect have permanently catapulted three or four years into the future in just three or four months,” he added.

Recent Company Highlights in 2020:

August 20, 2020 – The company closing of its marketed short form prospectus offering pursuant to which the Company issued 2,035,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $6.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $13,227,500 (the "Offering"). The Offering was led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent").

August 11th, 2020 : The company announces preliminary Q2, 2020 record revenue grows 133% to $3.5 million.

Record gross Profit grows 171% to $2.1 million with a 60% margin

Record cash on hand of $6.4 million

Record working Capital of $7.3 million

July 30th, 2020: Ryerson University, a globally recognized leader in Higher Education with over 46,000 students have partnered to launch RALE, the Ryerson Augmented Learning Experience platform, based on NexTech's InfernoAR. The technology license agreement has an initial value of $250,000 with the potential for more revenue tied to additional AR services.

July 17, 2020: The company launched a new immersive video conferencing software called ScreenAR.

July 13, 2020: The company is launching a new video conferencing software into its InfernoAR platform (September 2020). The new video conferencing features will integrate collaborative classroom learning, one to one networking and traditional video conferencing directly into the platform letting users seamlessly launch and manage both collaborative experiences and large audience events directly from InfernoAR.

July 8, 2020: The company is pleased to announce that it has filed to uplist its stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

July 2, 2020 : Hired Arnaud Amet as Director of Sales for Europe. Mr. Amet, situated in Paris, France, comes from regional and global sales and marketing roles in Microsoft (MSFT) where he worked for over a decade ending in 2015. He also has significant experience with his own startup in sales and marketing of AR/VR to large brands partnering with Facebook (FB), Huawei and Microsoft.

June 18, 2020: Company announces that it has signed a partner supplier agreement with BDA, LLC . BDA Sports will be using the InfernoAR virtual event platform for their signature annual Think Tank 2020 program for teams in NHL, NBA, MLB, and NFL.

June 10, 2020 : Company signed a partner agreement and contract to provide its InfernoAR Virtual Events platform services to Skybridge World Dubai clients. Skybridge is a leading events, exhibition and marketing solutions provider to global corporations whose clients include: Emirates Glass, IBM, Lilly, Henkel, Amgen and many others. NexTech and Skybridge have already solidified their partnership and signed up their first customer, Bohringer Ingelheim.

June 4, 2020: The company launched its new ARitize360 app now live and available for a FREE download on both iOS and Android. The app's 3D scan technology will add to the revenue-generating power of its AR eCommerce solution and its recently launched 3D/AR advertising platform.

June 1, 2020 : CEO Evan Gappelberg purchased 100,000 shares. It was reported that on 5/5/2020 he purchased 929,885 common shares of NexTech common stock, this is his fourth buy for the year 2020.

May 22, 2020 : The company announced very positive results for its recently launched 3D/AR Ad Network which went live on February 4th 2020 . Using the company's 3D/AR ads resulted in a 300% increase in sales conversions, a 32% increase in click-through-rate (CTR) and a 23% lower cost per click than traditional 2D ads.

May 14, 2020: Q1 Revenue grows 177% to $2.5 million, Gross Profit grows 267% to $1.3 million, Working Capital of $3.5 million.

May 12, 2020: InfernoAR platform integration with all major video platforms including its previously announced integration with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, and new integrations with Cisco Webex, BlueJeans, Google Hangouts, Google Meet, and GoToMeetings. These critical integrations continue to extend the capabilities of the platform, broaden the utility of the platform and help end-users become even more productive while using the platform.

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality market estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD $72.7B by 2024 according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The company is pursuing four verticals:

InfernoAR: An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages. According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90B and expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With NexTech’s InfernoAR platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption and built in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.

ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its SaaS platform for webAR in eCommerce early in 2019. NexTech has a ​‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its Aritize360 app for 3D product capture, 3D/AR ads, its Aritize white label app, its ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.

ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: Launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry’s first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D/AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios : The studio is in development producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com .

