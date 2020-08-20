New York and Miami Police have reportedly used facial recognition software to arrest people who allegedly committed crimes during Black Lives Matter protests (Kate Cox/Up News Info Technica)

Kate Cox / Up News Info Technica:
New York and Miami Police have reportedly used facial recognition software to arrest people who allegedly committed crimes during Black Lives Matter protests — Cops’ use of the tech among the list of things protesters are demonstrating against. — Law enforcement in several cities …
