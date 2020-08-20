Netflix Apologizes After Being Accused of Sexualizing Children in ‘Cuties’ Promotion

Netflix

The bosses at streaming giant are sorry after facing backlash for the ‘inappropriate’ marketing to promote the upcoming movie directed by Maimouna Doucoure.

–

Bosses at Netflix have issued an apology for posters promoting the film “Cuties” after they were accused of sexualising children.

Executives at the streamer released a statement on Thursday (20Aug20) following criticism surrounding the marketing linked to the upcoming film from French director Maimouna Doucoure.

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film, which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

The production, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah earlier this year (20), stars Fathia Youssouf as an 11-year-old girl who befriends a group of dancers at her school and clashes with her family over their Senegalese Muslim traditions.

One controversial poster image features the young stars of the film striking suggestive dance poses while wearing skin-tight outfits. The shots led to a Change.org petition, signed by over 35,000 participants pushing for the movie to be pulled.

“Cuties” is set to debut on 9 September (20).