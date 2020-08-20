NBA YoungBoy Accused of Copying Roddy Ricch’s Debut Album Cover Art

However, there are also some people who come to YB’s defense as they point out that ‘The Box’ hitmaker isn’t the first one to create a black-and-white album cover.

–

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is gearing up for the release of his new album. Before the effort hits the stores, the hip-hop star shared on social media the cover art for the record, only to spark chatter among social media users as many of them thought that it looked very similar to Roddy Ricch‘s debut album cover art.

The artwork for YB’s new album “TOP” showed him standing against a plain background as he donned a black shirt with a chain necklace. Fans pointed out that his pose looked oddly similar to Ricch’s pose in his “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” artwork, not to mention that both rappers were shown from the chest up in their respective artworks.

<br />

Not a few started criticizing YB following this realization. Someone called him “lame,” adding that he “really took Roddy Ricch whole album cover.” Meanwhile, an individual quipped, “NBA Youngboy : Can I copy your paper?’ Roddy Rich : Yeah just change it up a bit so it’s not obvious.” One other said, “Roddy Ricch when he saw the album cover for Nba Youngboy new album,” along with a video Soulja Boy dissing Drake, “He copied my whole f***ing flow, word to word bar to bar!”

“Youngboy should change the name he already stole Roddy’s cover,” another commented. “Roddy: hey mom do me and YoungBoy look the same,” one more person joked, as someone else said, “I thought this n***a roddy ricch was funna drop but I looked again and its youngboy.”

YB has yet to respond to the accusation, but some people have already come to his defense. For instance, one wrote, “Yall swear he took roddy rich album cover Roddy rich isnt the 1st person on earth to create a black and white album cover but yall still gone be the first ones listening to his album smh.” There was also an individual who said, “everybody saying Youngboy copied Roddy Rich’s album cover but they look absolutely nothing alike. one has a GREY background the other has WHITE background. y’all blind fr.”