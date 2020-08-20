NBA playoff bracket 2020: Updated TV schedule, scores, results for Round 1 in the bubble

Who will win the 2020 NBA championship? That’s the big question inside the league’s “bubble” at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The Warriors’ dynasty is over, and LeBron James is no longer running the Eastern Conference, making this one of the most unpredictable playoff brackets in years. The Bucks, Clippers and Lakers are considered the favorites, but if 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.

Below you’ll find everything to know about watching the 2020 NBA playoffs, including series-by-series TV schedules.

MORE: Watch select NBA playoff games live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

NBA playoff bracket 2020

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e5/2f/nba-playoff-bracket-081720-ftr_m4cqpiv4n9fb1m1kkfqz411ok.jpg?t=-42783773,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NBA scores & results

Eastern Conference first round results

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 18 Magic 122, Bucks 110 (Orlando leads 1-0) 1:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 20 Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN Aug. 22 Game 3 1 p.m. TNT Aug. 24 Game 4 1:30 p.m. NBA TV Aug. 26 Game 5* TBD TBD Aug. 28 Game 6* TBD TBD Aug. 30 Game 7* TBD TBD

*if necessary

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 17 Raptors 134, Nets 110 (Toronto leads 1-0) 4 p.m. ESPN Aug. 19 Raptors 104, Nets 99 (Toronto leads 2-0) 1:30 p.m. NBA TV Aug. 21 Game 3 1:30 p.m. NBA TV Aug. 23 Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 25 Game 5* TBD TBD Aug. 27 Game 6* TBD ESPN Aug. 29 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 17 Celtics 109, 76ers 101 (Boston leads 1-0) 6:30 p.m. ESPN Aug. 19 Celtics 128, 76ers 101 (Boston leads 2-0) 6:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 21 Game 3 6:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 23 Game 4 1 p.m. ABC Aug. 25 Game 5* TBD TBD Aug. 27 Game 6* TBD ESPN Aug. 29 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 18 Heat 113, Pacers 101 (Miami leads 1-0) 4 p.m. TNT Aug. 20 Game 2 1 p.m. ESPN Aug. 22 Game 3 3:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 24 Game 4 6:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 26 Game 5* TBD TBD Aug. 28 Game 6* TBD TBD Aug. 30 Game 7* TBD TBD

*if necessary

Western Conference first round results

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 18 Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93 (Portland leads 1-0) 9 p.m. TNT Aug. 20 Game 2 9 p.m. ESPN Aug. 22 Game 3 8:30 p.m. ABC Aug. 24 Game 4 9 p.m. TNT Aug. 26 Game 5* TBD TBD Aug. 28 Game 6* TBD TBD Aug. 30 Game 7* TBD TBD

*if necessary

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 17 Clippers 118, Mavericks 110 (Los Angeles leads 1-0) 9 p.m. ESPN Aug. 19 Mavericks 127, Clippers 114 (Series tied 1-1) 9 p.m. TNT Aug. 21 Game 3 9 p.m. TNT Aug. 23 Game 4 3:30 p.m. ABC Aug. 25 Game 5* TBD TBD Aug. 27 Game 6* TBD ESPN Aug. 29 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 17 Nuggets 135, Jazz 125 (Denver leads 1-0) 1:30 p.m. ESPN Aug. 19 Jazz 124, Nuggets 105 (Series tied 1-1) 4 p.m. TNT Aug. 21 Game 3 4 p.m. TNT Aug. 23 Game 4 9 p.m. TNT Aug. 25 Game 5* TBD TBD Aug. 27 Game 6* TBD ESPN Aug. 29 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 18 Rockets 123, Thunder 108 (Houston leads 1-0) 6:30 p.m. TNT Aug. 20 Game 2 3:30 p.m. ESPN Aug. 22 Game 3 6 p.m. ESPN Aug. 24 Game 4 4 p.m. TNT Aug. 26 Game 5* TBD TBD Aug. 28 Game 6* TBD TBD Aug. 30 Game 7* TBD TBD

*if necessary

How do the NBA playoffs work?

The No. 9 Grizzlies finished within four games of the No. 8 Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings, triggering a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot. The Trail Blazers defeated the Grizzlies in the play-in game to advance to the first round of the postseason. They will enter the bracket as the No. 8 seed and face the Lakers.

Beyond the play-in round, the 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

NBA schedule 2020

NBA playoffs: Aug. 17

Aug. 17 NBA conference finals: Sept. 15

Sept. 15 NBA Finals: Sept. 30

(All times Eastern)

Aug. 20

Game 2 Time National TV Heat vs. Pacers 1 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Thunder vs. Rockets 3:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Magic vs. Bucks 6 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Trail Blazers vs. Lakers 9 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Aug. 21

Game 3 Time National TV Raptors vs. Nets 1:30 p.m. NBA TV, fuboTV Nuggets vs. Jazz 4 p.m. TNT Celtics vs. 76ers 6:30 p.m. TNT Clippers vs. Mavericks 9 p.m. TNT

Aug. 22

Game 3 Time National TV Bucks vs. Magic 1 p.m. TNT Pacers vs. Heat 3:30 p.m. TNT Rockets vs. Thunder 6 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Lakers vs. Trail Blazers 8:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV

Aug. 23

Game 4 Time National TV Celtics vs. 76ers 1 p.m. ABC, fuboTV Clippers vs. Mavericks 3:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV Raptors vs. Nets 6:30 p.m. TNT Nuggets vs. Jazz 9 p.m. TNT

Aug. 24