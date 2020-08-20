Nas Brings The Firm Back Together for a Track on ‘King’s Disease’

Cormega, who left the hip hop supergroup two decades ago, is proud that he and the ‘Street Dreams’ rapper could realign as ‘men who have mutual respect and admiration.’
Rapper Nas has confirmed reports his old posse The Firm has reunited for a track on his new album.
Revealing the track list for his “King’s Disease” release, which drops on Friday, August 21, the hip hop star explains he has recorded a new tune, “Full Circle”, with AZ, Foxy Brown, and Cormega.
Confirming the four-piece’s get together, Cormega, who left The Firm two decades ago, writes: “I’m proud to be a part of this album and even prouder of me and Nas realigning as men who have mutual respect and admiration.”
“King’s Disease” also features collaborations with Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak, Charlie Wilson, Lil Durk, and A$AP Ferg, among others.
