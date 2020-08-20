Mitchell Moses cops coat-hanger high tackle from Justin Olam, Melbourne Storm

Mitchell Moses will be nursing a sore head after Parramatta’s 14-0 victory over Melbourne Storm having copped a wild high tackle from Justin Olam in the second half.

Moses was left fuming at referees after he was sent flying through the air by Olam who hit the Eels half after he passed the ball wide.

“That’s a good old-fashioned coat-hanger,” Andrew Johns said on Nine’s commentary.

“I’ve never seen a player spin like that,” a shocked Phil Gould added.

“Mitchell Moses is screaming for a penalty in back-play.

“He was hit by Justin Olam in one of the most awkward looking tackles you’d ever imagine.”

Storm, Eels (Nine)

The referees kept their whistles in their pocket as play continued despite replays showing just how brutal Olam’s tackle was.

“He fair dinkum cartwheels in the air. You watch this. He nearly does a 360!” Gould said.

“I can’t believe they didn’t go back and give a penalty.

“It could have been really ugly. He could have come right down on his head. I don’t know what Olam was trying to achieve.”

Olam escaped attention from referees however Nine NRL reporter Danika Mason said post-game that his hit on Moses may attract a closer look by the match review committee.

“Justin Olam could find himself in trouble for this coat-hanger hit on Mitchell Moses sent him flying,” Mason said on Nine.

