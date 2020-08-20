Miley Cyrus Reveals She Wrote Breakup Song “Slide Away” Before Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were still together when she wrote one of her most popular breakup anthems.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 27-year-old star revealed she penned “Slide Away” long before her marriage publicly came to an end. As fans may recall, a rep for Cyrus confirmed her split from Hemsworth in Aug. 2019. Shortly after the announcement was made, the singer dropped the heartbreaking song.

“I wrote ‘Slide Away’ before my breakup. I wrote ‘Slide Away’ in February of the year before. And I just keep speaking these things into existence,” Cyrus, who recently called it quits with boyfriend Cody Simpson, told Lowe. “So, you know what? That’s why I’ve also, I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite. I burnt my house down with my words.”

In 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth lost their Malibu home during the devastating California wildfires.