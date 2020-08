The New York Mets won’t play the Miami Marlins on Thursday evening or the Yankees on Friday after two people associated with the Amazins tested positive for the coronavirus.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Mets had a player and staff member test positive, which Newsday’s Tim Healey confirmed.

Healey added that MLB has made it official; the Mets’ games versus the Marlins and Yankees have been postponed: